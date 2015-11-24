Egypt's CIB to issue one bonus share for each four held

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB), the country’s largest listed bank, will issue one bonus share for each four held, the bank said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

Egypt’s stock exchange in February approved the bank’s request to increase its capital by 2.29 billion Egyptian pounds ($293 million) to 11.47 billion.

The bank will increase its capital from its reserves and in return will issue 229.4 million shares in the bonus issue at a nominal value of 10 pounds per share.