November 24, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's CIB to issue one bonus share for each four held

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB), the country’s largest listed bank, will issue one bonus share for each four held, the bank said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

Egypt’s stock exchange in February approved the bank’s request to increase its capital by 2.29 billion Egyptian pounds ($293 million) to 11.47 billion.

The bank will increase its capital from its reserves and in return will issue 229.4 million shares in the bonus issue at a nominal value of 10 pounds per share.

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
