Egypt's Qalaa says H1 net loss widens 11 percent
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Qalaa says H1 net loss widens 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment company Qalaa Holdings said on Tuesday its first-half net loss widened 11 percent year-on-year, partly due to higher costs and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

The company said its net loss for the first six months of the year had widened to 410.6 million Egyptian pounds ($57.43 million) “primarily on the back of non-operational factors including increases in amortization, interest expenses and foreign exchange losses”.

Qalaa, an investment firm focused on infrastructure and industry in Africa and the Middle East, also said its revenue during the period grew 33 percent to 2.9 billion pounds.

$1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
