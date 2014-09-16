FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt's Qalaa Q2 loss widens, revenue up 58 pct
September 16, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's Qalaa Q2 loss widens, revenue up 58 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates, adds detail)

CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment company Qalaa Holdings on Tuesday posted a second-quarter net loss of 178.7 million pounds versus a loss of 47.3 million a year earlier hurt by higher costs and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

The loss widened “primarily on the back of non-operational factors including increases in amortisation, interest expenses and foreign exchange losses”, the company said.

Quarter-on-quarter its losses narrowed, however, from 231.9 million pounds in the first quarter.

It reported a 58-percent year-on-year rise in revenues to 1.56 billion pounds.

Qalaa Holdings has transformed from a private equity firm to an investment holding structure. It completed a rights issue in April which raised its total paid-in capital to 8 billion pounds. This allowed it to take majority stakes in most of its core industry subsidiaries including in the energy, cement, agri-foods, transportation and logistics sectors.

As a result, it now fully consolidates results from its various businesses. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)

