Citadel eyes $4 bln investment in Egypt over three yrs
#Energy
October 9, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Citadel eyes $4 bln investment in Egypt over three yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital plans to invest $4 billion or more in Egypt over the next three years and has an eye on infrastructure and energy-related projects, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Citadel, which focuses on the Middle East and Africa, has already invested $4 billion in Egypt since January 2011, when an uprising erupted that toppled President Hosni Mubarak, the company’s chairman and founder, Ahmed Heikal, said.

“I met a number of government officials and we think we are ready to invest a significant amount of money, probably higher than the $4 billion over the next three years,” he told a business conference in Cairo, organised by Euromoney.

“We identified a number of opportunities in the energy efficiency, infrastructure sphere,” he said.

The firm secured $3.7 billion in financing for an Egyptian petroleum refinery project in June and said it is also looking at potential refining deals in sub-Saharan Africa, including investing in a $2.5 billion oil refinery project in Uganda. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
