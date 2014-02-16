FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Citadel Capital says completes $530 mln investments
February 16, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Citadel Capital says completes $530 mln investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Sunday it had completed a 3.7 billion Egypian pound ($530 million) programme of buying additional stakes in its subsidiaries.

The purchases are part of Citadel’s transformation into an investment company that will hold majority stakes in subsidiaries in five core industries: energy, transportation, agrifoods, mining and cement, the firm said.

In line with that plan, Citadel shareholders last October approved a 3.64 billion pound capital increase. The closing date for the first round of subscriptions was Feb. 13 and the second round is expected to be completed in March 2014, the company said on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

