At least 10 killed in Cairo building collapse

CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An eight-floor residential building collapsed overnight in Cairo, killing at least 10 people and injuring seven others, security sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the casualty figure was expected to rise as emergency response crews worked to remove trapped residents from the rubble in a northeast district of the capital.

It was not immediately clear what caused the structure to buckle, but such incidents are not uncommon in Egyptian cities where many new apartment buildings are put up in violation of safety standards and old ones are routinely neglected.

A civil protection official told the state news agency four nearby buildings had been evacuated. (Reporting By Mohamed Abdellah and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)