Egypt's CIB Q2 net profit up 23 percent year-on-year -statement

CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank , Egypt’s largest listed lender, on Wednesday reported a 23 percent rise in second quarter net profit after minority interest compared to the same period last year, it said in a statement.

Second quarter net profit after minority interest was 1.15 billion Egyptian pounds ($146.87 million), CIB said.

The bank reported revenues of 2.38 billion Egyptian pounds, up 17 percent from the same period last year. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey)