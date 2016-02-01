FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to launch Middle East's first commodities exchange by end-2016
February 1, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt to launch Middle East's first commodities exchange by end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to launch the Middle East’s first commodities trading exchange by the end of 2016, Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi said on Monday.

Egypt announced plans to set up a global commodities centre back in 2014 but gave few details at the time.

Hanafi told a news conference on Monday that the feasibility study for the exchange had been completed and the next step was to draw up the regulation and connect farmers with traders.

In total eight commodities will be traded, including six agricultural commodities, as well as oil and gold, said Iman al-Mutlaq, chief executive of Sigma Investments, which is involved in setting up the exchange. (Reporting by Eric Knecht, writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Louise Heavens)

