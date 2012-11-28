Egypt constitution draft to be finished Wednesday

CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The head of the assembly drafting Egypt’s new constitution said the final draft would be finished on Wednesday, and three other members of the assembly told Reuters the document would be put to a vote on Thursday.

“We will start now and finish today, God willing,” Hossam el-Gheriyani, the assembly speaker, said at the start of a meeting of the constitutional assembly in Cairo. He said Thursday would be a “great day”, without elaborating, and called on the members who had withdrawn from the body to return.

Speaking to Reuters, assembly members Younes Makhyoun and Salah Abdel Maboud, both Salafi Islamists, said a vote on the final draft was planned for Thursday. Amr Abdel Hadi, one of the few remaining liberal members, said the same.