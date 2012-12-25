FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt constitution approved with 63.8 pct -election committee
December 25, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt constitution approved with 63.8 pct -election committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s new constitution, drafted by Islamist supporters of President Mohamed Mursi, has been approved by 63.8 percent of voters in a two-round referendum, the supreme election committee said on Tuesday.

The result, which followed votes held on Dec. 15 and on Dec. 22, matched an earlier unofficial tally given by Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood.

“We have seriously investigated all the complaints,” judge Samir Abu el-Matti of the Supreme Election Committee told a news conference. The final official turnout was 32.9 percent.

