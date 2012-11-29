FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to give army formal say in any war declaration
November 29, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt to give army formal say in any war declaration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s president will need to seek the opinion of the National Defence Council in addition to getting the approval of parliament to declare war, according to an article approved on Thursday by an assembly drafting the new constitution.

The old constitution in the era of Hosni Mubarak, a former air force commander, had only required the approval of parliament. The new article, will give the defence council, which includes top officers and civilians, a formal say in such a decision.

Mursi is Egypt’s first president who does not hail from top military ranks.

