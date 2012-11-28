FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court hits back at president over accusations
November 28, 2012

Egypt court hits back at president over accusations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Supreme Constitutional Court accused President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday of taking part in a campaign against the court, heightening tensions between the Islamist leader and parts of the judiciary.

“The really sad thing that has pained the members of this court is when the president of the republic joined, in a painful surprise, the campaign of continuous attack on the constitutional court,” said the court’s spokesman, Maher Samy.

He told reporters that Mursi had accused the court in a speech on Friday of leaking verdicts before a formal announcement. The court issued a ruling this year declaring the Islamist-led parliament void, leading to its dissolution.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
