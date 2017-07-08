CAIRO, July 8 Egypt aims to double production of
its most famous export, the silky soft cotton once known as
"white gold", after a period of slumping output, an Agriculture
Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
Hamed Abdel-Dayem told Reuters production should rise to 1.4
million qintar (160 kg) in the 2017-18 fiscal year that started
in July from 700,000 qintar a year earlier. All the cotton will
be exported.
The government aims to increase the price of the long staple
cotton to more than 3000 Egyptian pounds ($168.07) per qintar,
which will all be exported, the spokesman said.
Production of the cotton, used in luxury bedding, has fallen
sharply since 2011, a year of political upheaval that coincided
with looser regulations that degraded the quality of local
cotton.
Egypt's sunny skies and superior seed help it grow a cotton
known for unusually long fibres that produce a light durable
fabric with an attractive sheen and soft touch.
Long-staple sells at 155 U.S. cents per lb, about twice the
price of common short-staple cotton.
Its return to world markets could provide a lucrative export
opportunity at a time when Egypt has a huge trade deficit and is
seeking to relaunch its stagnant economy.
In 2016 Egypt banned all but the highest quality cotton
seed, dramatically shrinking the area under cultivation but
restoring quality, in a bid to save its historic crop.
This year Egypt grew about 220,000 acres (89,000 hectares)
of long-staple cotton compared with 130,000 acres (52,600
hectares) in 2016-2107, Abdel-Dayem said.
Farmers, spinners, and exporters say the weakness of the
Egyptian pound following its flotation in November and a scandal
over the alleged sale of falsely labelled Egyptian cotton have
increased demand for the real thing, injecting life into a
historic industry on its deathbed.
($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Stephen Powell)