Crashed Russian jet not hit from outside, no distress call made -investigator source
November 2, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Crashed Russian jet not hit from outside, no distress call made -investigator source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Russian airliner that crashed in Egypt on Saturday was not struck from the outside and the pilot did not make a distress call before it disappeared from radar, a source in the committee analysing the black box recorders said.

The source declined to give more details but based his comments on the preliminary examination of the black boxes recovered from the flight. A civil aviation ministry source said earlier that the analysis of the flight recorders was ongoing. (Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra)

