SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain hopes to return all stranded British tourists from Sharm al-Sheikh within 10 days, a British official at the Egyptian Red Sea resort said on Saturday.

The British government is increasing the number of flights and will return about 2,000 British nationals on Saturday on nine flights, the official added. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)