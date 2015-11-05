FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM Cameron says "more likely than not" a bomb downed Russian jet
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 5, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

UK PM Cameron says "more likely than not" a bomb downed Russian jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said it was more likely than not that a bomb brought down a Russian airplane over Egypt last week.

“We cannot be certain that the Russian airliner was brought down by a terrorist bomb, but it looks increasingly likely that that was the case,” Cameron said on Thursday before a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi who is on a visit to Britain.

He said Britain had acted before the investigation was complete because the intelligence they had “gave us the concern that it was more likely than not it was a terrorist bomb”.

“We need to put in place more security at that airport so it’s safe to fly people home. That’s our priority, that’s what we’ll work with the Egyptians to do,” he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.