Egypt denies suspending British flights into Sharm al-Sheikh
#Industrials
November 6, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt denies suspending British flights into Sharm al-Sheikh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s civil aviation ministry denied reports that authorities had stopped British airlines from flying into Sharm al-Sheikh airport on Friday, saying that flights were instead limited by the airport’s capacity.

“Flying out thousands of people on one day is incredibly hard. Everyone has to go through the procedures. We have not cancelled any flights but the airport cannot handle all these planes at once,” a ministry spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
