Britain says resuming flights from Sharm al-Sheikh to UK
November 5, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Britain says resuming flights from Sharm al-Sheikh to UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain will resume flights from the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Friday after agreeing on additional security measures with Cairo, the prime minister’s office said.

Britain suspended flights after the crash on Saturday of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula. Prime Minister David Cameron hosted Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday and discussed the situation.

“Following further discussions with the airlines and the Egyptians, we have agreed on a package of additional security measures that is being put in place rapidly,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“Consequently the Government has decided, in consultation with the airlines, that flights from Sharm to the UK will resume tomorrow.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

