UK transport ministry says urgently working to ensure planned flights leave Sharm al-Sheikh
November 6, 2015

UK transport ministry says urgently working to ensure planned flights leave Sharm al-Sheikh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s transport ministry said it was working with Egypt to ensure flights could bring home British tourists stranded in the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh after one airline said it had been refused permission to fly some of its planes there.

“We are urgently working with the Egyptian authorities to try to ensure planned flights leave Sharm today,” a spokesman for Britain’s Department for Transport said.

Earlier, the easyJet airline said just two of its 10 planned flights had been given permission to fly out of Egypt, although Egypt’s civil aviation ministry said the resort’s airport was being limited by its capacity. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

