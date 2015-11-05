FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says UK suspended flights without consultation
#Industrials
November 5, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt says UK suspended flights without consultation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Thursday Britain suspended flights from Sharm al-Sheikh airport without consultation, despite close contacts between the two countries and tighter security measures.

“The British decision was taken unilaterally and there were no consultations with Egypt over it despite the high-level contacts that took place between the two countries hours before,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on state news agency MENA.

Egypt had responded positively to British concerns and tightened security at Sharm al-Sheikh airport following Saturday’s crash of a Russian plane though there were no conclusive indications about the cause of the disaster, the statement said.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Michael Georgy and editing by John Stonestreet

