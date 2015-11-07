Egypt checking airport cameras for any activity related to crash-security officials

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities are checking cameras at Sharm al-Sheikh airport for any suspicious activity related to the crash of a Russian passenger airliner one week ago, security officials told Reuters.

“We want to determine if, for instance, anyone sneaked past security officials or the metal detectors. We are also trying to determine if there was any unusual activity among policemen or airport staff,” one of the officials told Reuters.

His comments marked the first sign that Egyptian authorities might suspect the plane was brought down deliberately, as several Western governments and intelligence sources have suggested.