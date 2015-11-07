FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt checking airport cameras for any activity related to crash-security officials
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 7, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt checking airport cameras for any activity related to crash-security officials

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities are checking cameras at Sharm al-Sheikh airport for any suspicious activity related to the crash of a Russian passenger airliner one week ago, security officials told Reuters.

“We want to determine if, for instance, anyone sneaked past security officials or the metal detectors. We are also trying to determine if there was any unusual activity among policemen or airport staff,” one of the officials told Reuters.

His comments marked the first sign that Egyptian authorities might suspect the plane was brought down deliberately, as several Western governments and intelligence sources have suggested.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Dominic Evans

