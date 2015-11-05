FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain, Egypt working closely on Sharm al-Sheikh crash-Cameron
November 5, 2015

Britain, Egypt working closely on Sharm al-Sheikh crash-Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday Britain and Egypt were working closely on last week’s Russian plane crash in Sharm alSheikh which killed all 224 onboard.

At a joint news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, both leaders were keen to downplay any strains caused by Britain’s move to suspend flights to the tourist destination after the Russian plane crashed.

“We are working intensively together in the spirit of close cooperation and I‘m immensely grateful for all the efforts the Egyptian authorities have made so far,” Cameron told reporters.

Sisi, who had a working lunch with Cameron during a visit to Britain, said Cairo had been asked 10 months ago to check security at the airport

“We understood their concern because they are really interested in the safety and security of their nationals,” he added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

