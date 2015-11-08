Egypt crash to spur demand for strict aviation security-Emirates

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Emirates Airlines President Tim Clark said on Sunday he expected the crash of a Russian passenger jet in Egypt would result in demands for stringent aviation security worldwide.

Speaking at the Dubai Airshow, Clark added that he had ordered a security review, but was not suspending any flights as a result of the disaster.

Islamic State militants fighting security forces in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula have said they brought down the Airbus AIR.PA A321, which crashed 23 minutes after taking off from the resort of Sharm al-Sheikh a week ago, killing all 224 passengers. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)