Britain says Islamic State likely behind bomb on Russian plane
November 5, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Britain says Islamic State likely behind bomb on Russian plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was a significant possibility that a group affiliated with Islamic State was behind a suspected bomb attack on a Russian airliner that killed 224 people.

When asked if he thought Islamic State militants were behind the disaster, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said: ”ISIL-Sinai have claimed responsibility for bringing down the Russian aircraft, they did that straight away after the crash.

“We’ve looked at the whole information picture, including that claim, but of course lots of other bits of information as well, and concluded that there is a significant possibility,” he said on Sky television. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing Guy Faulconbridge)

