CAIRO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - At least 19 people were killed when two minibuses fell into a canal near Egypt’s tourist city of Luxor early on Tuesday, state-run newspaper Al Ahram reported.

The accident came less than a week after at least 38 people were killed and dozens injured when two buses collided in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Heavens)