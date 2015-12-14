FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says completes preliminary report on Russian plane crash in Sinai
December 14, 2015

Egypt says completes preliminary report on Russian plane crash in Sinai

CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has completed a preliminary report on the Russian plane crash in Sinai on Oct. 31 that killed all 224 people on board, the civil aviation ministry said on Monday.

“The technical investigative committee has so far not found anything indicating any illegal intervention or terrorist action,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russia said the plane was brought down by a bomb, and Islamic State claimed responsibility. (Reporting by Cairo Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

