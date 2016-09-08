FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Egypt investigators recreate how Russian plane disintegrated over Sinai
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 8, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Egypt investigators recreate how Russian plane disintegrated over Sinai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Investigators have pieced together the remains of a Russian plane that crashed in October over Sinai and established the point at which its disintegration likely began, the Egyptian-led investigative committee said on Thursday.

Islamic State said it brought down the plane with a bomb smuggled inside a fizzy drink can. Russia and Western governments said a bomb destroyed the plane and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the cause was terrorism; but investigators have yet to confirm this.

Reassembling the wreckage would help clarify the Islamic State account of events and how any explosives might have been secreted aboard.

The Airbus A321, operated by Metrojet, had been returning Russian holidaymakers from the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh to St Petersburg when it broke up over Sinai, killing all 224 on board.

"The committee has concluded that a specific part is the one most likely to have been situated where the plane began to come apart," a committee statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.