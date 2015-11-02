FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz says is lead reinsurer for crashed Russian plane
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz says is lead reinsurer for crashed Russian plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said on Monday it was the lead reinsurer for the Russian plane which crashed in Egypt over the weekend, and that Russian insurer Ingosstrakh was the lead insurer.

“We can confirm that Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) is the lead reinsurer of the Kogalymavia Airlines (Metrojet) aviation ‘hull and liability’ policy which covers this flight KGL9268,” Allianz said in a statement.

“AGCS shares the policy coverage with a number of co-reinsurers and with a primary insurer, in this case, Ingosstrakh in Russia.”

The insured losses for the plane totalled $24 million with Allianz responsible for 15 percent of the cover, insurance sources said.

Willis was the broker on the policy, one of the insurance sources added.

Willis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.