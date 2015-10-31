FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian prosecutor general allows Russia to participate in plane crash investigation
October 31, 2015

Egyptian prosecutor general allows Russia to participate in plane crash investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egypt’s prosecutor general has agreed to allow a Russian government agency to participate in investigating what caused a Russian passenger plane to crash in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula on Saturday, state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram’s website said.

The North Sinai prosecution office summoned air and ground traffic control officials for questioning over the incident, and ordered a technical team from the Civil Aviation Ministry to analyse the contents of the plane’s black box, the newspaper added. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)

