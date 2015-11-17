FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says has found no evidence criminal action behind plane crash
November 17, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt says has found no evidence criminal action behind plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Tuesday it would take into account Russia’s conclusion that a bomb brought down a passenger plane over the Sinai Peninsula last month but its investigation had so far found no evidence of criminal action.

The comments were made at a joint news conference held by the prime minister and several cabinet ministers in Sharm al-Sheikh, the Red Sea resort from which the doomed plane took off.

The interior minister said if any security lapse was to blame for the crash then those behind it would be punished. However, no evidence of a security lapse had so far been discovered, he said. Egyptian authorities had increased security at all airports and now searched all bags and passengers, he added. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Michael Georgy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
