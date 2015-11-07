Egypt crash committee says noise heard in flight recording, too soon for conclusions

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A cockpit record from the Russian jet which crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula one week ago registered a noise in the last second of recording, the head of an investigation committee into the crash said on Saturday.

But the committee head, Ayman al-Muqaddam, said experts were still gathering information and it was too soon to announce conclusions of their work. He said the investigators were considering all possible scenarios.

Western governments have said the crash of the Airbus A321, which killed all 224 passengers, may have been caused by a bomb and several countries have suspended flights to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh from where the Russian plane took off.