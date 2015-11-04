FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland tells airlines not to fly to or from Sinai
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Ireland tells airlines not to fly to or from Sinai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Irish aviation authority, which is taking part in the official investigation into last weekend’s Russian plane crash in Egypt, directed all Irish airlines on Wednesday not to fly to or from the Sinai Peninsula until further notice.

The Russian-operated Airbus A321 that came down on Saturday killing all 224 people on board was registered in Ireland and the Irish Aviation Authority has sent an expert to take part in the official investigation.

“The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) directs Irish airline operators not to operate to/from Sharm elSheikh Airport, Egypt or in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula airspace until further notice,” the statement said.

An Egyptian source close to the investigation on Wednesday told Reuters the cause of Saturday’s crash was looking more like an explosion but that it was not clear whether it was linked to a fuel or engine trouble or a bomb. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Gareth Jones)

