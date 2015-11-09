FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Israel sees "high probability" militants caused Russian plane crash in Egypt
November 9, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Israel sees "high probability" militants caused Russian plane crash in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Israel believes the Russian passenger plane that crashed in neighbouring Egyptian Sinai on Oct. 31 was brought down by militants, Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said on Monday.

“There is a high probability, from what we understand, that this was a terrorist attack,” Yaalon told Israeli reporters, according to his spokesman. Israel, which closely monitors the Sinai, had previously declined to comment on the cause of the crash. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

