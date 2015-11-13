FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan suspends tourist flights to Egypt - Interfax
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 13, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan suspends tourist flights to Egypt - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has suspended tourist flights to Egypt, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the Kazakhstan Tourist Association.

When contacted by Reuters, the foreign ministry declined to immediately comment. A number of countries have suspended flights to Egypt citing safety concerns after a Russian passenger plane crashed there killing all 224 people onboard. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and and Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.