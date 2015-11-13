Kazakhstan suspends tourist flights to Egypt - Interfax

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has suspended tourist flights to Egypt, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the Kazakhstan Tourist Association.

When contacted by Reuters, the foreign ministry declined to immediately comment. A number of countries have suspended flights to Egypt citing safety concerns after a Russian passenger plane crashed there killing all 224 people onboard. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and and Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)