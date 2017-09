MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Kogalymavia airline will stop operating all Airbus A321 aircraft while it carries out additional checks, RIA news agency cited Russian state transport agency Rostransnadzor as saying on Thursday.

An A321 plane operated by Kogalymavia crashed in Egypt on Saturday killing all 224 people on board. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)