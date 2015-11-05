Kremlin: No grounds yet to name cause of Russian plane crash in Egypt

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin believes that any theories about what caused a Russian plane to crash in the Sinai Peninsula killing 224 people are speculation and that only the official investigation can determine what happened, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, was reacting to an assertion from British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond who said that there was a significant possibility that Islamic State’s Egyptian affiliate had orchestrated a bomb attack on the Russian airliner.
Peskov said Russian planes were continuing to fly to and from Sharm elSheikh Airport in Egypt, despite Ireland and Britain suspending flights. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)