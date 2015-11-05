FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa's Eurowings and Edelweiss halt Sharm el-Sheikh flights
#Industrials
November 5, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa's Eurowings and Edelweiss halt Sharm el-Sheikh flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa said its Eurowings and Edelweiss units are halting flights to Sharm al-Sheikh for the time being as a precautionary measure given the situation in Sinai.

Britain said on Thursday there was a significant possibility that Islamic State’s Egyptian affiliate was behind a suspected bomb attack on a Russian airliner that killed 224 people in the Sinai Peninsula and banned flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh while airport security measures are improved.

Lufthansa said that Edelweiss and Eurowings, its newly expanded low-cost carrier, had been planning to fly to Sharm twice a week. It will now work with the foreign office and tour operators on bringing passengers back from Sharm al-Sheikh. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

