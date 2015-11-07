Egypt says foreign countries did not coordinate with Egypt on security

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Foreign countries did not heed Egypt’s calls for greater coordination to fight terrorism and have not shared intelligence with Cairo about the crash of a Russian passenger plane last week, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, but several countries have already suspended flights to the Sinai resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, citing the possibility that the flight which originated there was brought down by a bomb.

“The information we have heard about has not been shared with Egyptian security agencies in detail,” Shoukry told a news conference. “We were expecting that the technical information would be provided to us.”