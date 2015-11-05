FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Obama says 'possibility' of bomb on plane that crashed in Egypt
November 5, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Obama says 'possibility' of bomb on plane that crashed in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details and quotes)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday there was a “possibility” that the crash of a Russian passenger plane in Egypt was caused by a bomb on board the airliner.

“I think there’s a possibility that there was a bomb on board. And we’re taking that very seriously,” Obama said in an interview with KIRO/CBS News Radio that was quoted on CNN.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time just making sure our own investigators and own intelligence community find out what’s going on before we make any definitive pronouncements. But it’s certainly possible that there was a bomb on board,” he said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

