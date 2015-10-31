Egyptian PM says no "irregular" activities believed behind crash

Egyptian army with police and rescue crew transfer bodies of victims of a plane crash, from a civil police helicopter to an ambulance at Kabrit airport in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Saturday it was impossible to determine the cause of the Russian plane crash until the black box was examined but that no “irregular” activities were believed to be behind it.

Ismail said in a news conference that the chances of finding survivors were now near-impossible and that a Russian team would arrive in Egypt on Saturday evening. Egypt was also preparing to receive the families of the victims and 129 bodies had been recovered so far.