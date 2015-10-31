FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian PM says no "irregular" activities believed behind crash
October 31, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Egyptian PM says no "irregular" activities believed behind crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Saturday it was impossible to determine the cause of the Russian plane crash until the black box was examined but that no “irregular” activities were believed to be behind it.

Ismail said in a news conference that the chances of finding survivors were now near-impossible and that a Russian team would arrive in Egypt on Saturday evening. Egypt was also preparing to receive the families of the victims and 129 bodies had been recovered so far.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alison Williams

