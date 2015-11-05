FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin, UK's Cameron discuss Egypt plane crash investigation in phone call
November 5, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin, UK's Cameron discuss Egypt plane crash investigation in phone call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister David Cameron discussed the investigation into the crash of a Russian passenger plane over Egypt at the weekend, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

The Kremlin said that Putin had told Cameron how important it was that assessments of the possible causes of the crash be based on information from the official investigation.

“Joint counter terrorism work was also discussed,” the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

