One of two black boxes from Russian plane damaged-Egypt ministry
#Industrials
November 4, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

One of two black boxes from Russian plane damaged-Egypt ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investigators have extracted and validated the contents of the flight data recorder, one of two so-called black boxes recovered from the Russian airplane that crashed in Egypt, Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement, however, the second black box which contains the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was partially damaged and much work was required to extract data from it, the ministry said.

“Consequently no further comment on the CVR can be made. Examination of parts on site is continuing,” said the ministry. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Michael Georgy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
