Egypt crash airline rules out technical fault or pilot error
November 2, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt crash airline rules out technical fault or pilot error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Russian airline whose jet crashed in Egypt killing everyone on board said on Monday the crash could not have been caused by technical faults or human error.

The crash, in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, could only have been the result of some other “technical or physical action” which caused it to break up in the air and then plummet to the ground, said Alexander Smirnov, deputy general director of the airline, Kogalymavia.

“The plane was in excellent condition,” Smirnov told a news conference in Moscow. “We rule out a technical fault and any mistake by the crew,” he said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)

