FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debris scattered widely suggests plane broke up at great altitude - Russian aviation agency
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 1, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Debris scattered widely suggests plane broke up at great altitude - Russian aviation agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The fact that fragments of the Russian airplane that crashed in Egypt on Saturday were scattered over a wide area suggests that the Airbus A321 broke up in the air at a great altitude, Alexander Neradko, head of Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia told Russia 24 television, Interfax reported on Sunday.

“All signs testify to the fact that the destruction of the structure of the airplane took place in the air and at a great altitude,” Neradko said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.