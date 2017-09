MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with the Egyptian Ambassador to Russia, Mohammed Al-Badri, to discuss Moscow’s decision to suspend all flights to Egypt, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The two men also discussed the investigation into the Russian airliner crash last week which killed more than 200 people, the ministry said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Louise Ireland)