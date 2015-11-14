FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says EgyptAir ban is repercussion of air crash - RIA
November 14, 2015 / 11:19 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says EgyptAir ban is repercussion of air crash - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Saturday Russia’s decision to ban incoming flights by Egyptian state-owned airline EgyptAir was a repercussion of a Russian airliner crash in Egypt, RIA news agency reported.

Sokolov’s comments were the first official link between the EgyptAir flight ban, which he said was due to concerns over the company’s safety measures and the crash which killed more than 200 people in Egypt two weeks ago.

The ban takes effect on Saturday.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jane Merriman

