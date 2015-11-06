Russia should suspend all flights to Egypt - security service chief

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russia should suspend all passenger flights to Egypt until it knows what caused one of its aircraft to crash over the Sinai Peninsula at the weekend, the head of Russia’s FSB security service said on Friday.

“Until we know the real reasons for what happened, I consider it expedient to stop Russian flights to Egypt,” said Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the FSB.

“Above all, this concerns tourist routes.”

The Kremlin was not immediately available to comment.

Bortnikov was speaking after an Airbus A321 en route to St Petersburg from the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh crashed on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Denis Dyomkin and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)