Egypt says it will work with Russia against terrorism
November 17, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt says it will work with Russia against terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Tuesday it would work with Russia to combat terrorism after Moscow concluded that a bomb had brought down a Russian airliner over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

“Egypt confirms ... its full cooperation with the Russian side to end terrorism and increase international cooperation and participation on this issue,” the government said in a statement focusing on the Russian plane.

Egypt’s government said it had yet to find evidence that a criminal act had brought down the passenger plane, killing all 224 people abroad. (Reporting by Michael Georgy, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

