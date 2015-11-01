FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Kogalymavia gets inspection order for Airbus A321s after crash -holding company
November 1, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Kogalymavia gets inspection order for Airbus A321s after crash -holding company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s transport regulator issued the Kogalymavia airline with an inspection order to check all its Airbus A321 planes, a representative of the THC Holding company that owns the airline said on Sunday.

A Kogalymavia Airbus A321 crashed in Egypt on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board.

Oksana Golovina at THC Holding also told Reuters that Kogalymavia was in contact with Russia’s transport regulator over when the inspections would take place. She said they would take place one by one and the airline’s flight schedule would not be affected. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)

